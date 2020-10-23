Outbreak at UNE in Biddeford forces quarantine of entire dorm

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW)— The University of New England is reporting another outbreak on its Biddeford campus.

The school says three students have tested positive. It is believed they all contracted the virus at a single off-campus event. Those three students have all either gone home or moved into isolation.

The school says it has identified several close contacts who are now being tested and have been moved to different housing.

The school says because nearly everyone affected lives in Featherman Hall, a dorm for first-year students, they are quarantining all residents of that dorm until at least Tuesday.

That means that residents of Featherman Hall will not be allowed to leave the building or have visitors. Meals will be served at the dorm and students will attend classes remotely.

All residents of Featherman Hall are being tested on Friday and will be tested again early next week.

The two classrooms located in Featherman Hall are closed, and classes that normally meet there will be held elsewhere.

“We recognize that this is an extremely difficult situation for Featherman students and for the Student Life staff who reside in that dormitory,” said Paul Berkner, Director of Student Health Services at UNE. “But we know that this is the safest decision for the UNE Community and our larger community. We thank the students for their cooperation, and we will continue to monitor the situation daily, providing more information as it becomes available.”

This is at least the second outbreak reported at UNE’s Biddeford campus this year. Three students also tested positive in late August after an off-campus party to watch a basketball game. One of the students who tested positive was not at that party. More than two-dozen students were forced to quarantine.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.