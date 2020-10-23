Advertisement

Officials will continue to investigate cause of hazmat situation in Skowhegan

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The New Balance factory in Skowhegan was closed Friday as officials continue to determine what caused an unknown chemical exposure that sent half-a-dozen people to the hospital.

Crews were called to the scene Thursday after two people complained of trouble breathing and burning eyes.

After arrival several other employees reported similar symptoms.

Six people were taken to the hospital as a precaution and later released.

In all, roughly 70 employees were decontaminated on scene meaning they had to take off their clothes and take a shower in a hazmat tent.

Officials still don’t know what caused the employees to become ill.

The Skowhegan Fire Captain confirmed for TV-5 that crews will be back on scene Monday investigating further with New Balance.

