Advertisement

Nokomis senior soccer captain Kurt returns to play months after brain surgery to remove tumor, treatments

Donovan Kurt is inspiring communities, teammates by returning to action
Donovan returns to play months after brain surgery to remove tumor, treatments
Donovan returns to play months after brain surgery to remove tumor, treatments
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Fall sports has made life more normal for high school athletes. Kids making the most of opportunities they’ve been given. It’s something Nokomis senior boys soccer captain Donovan Kurt knows better than most...

“In March, I had a brain tumor and they ended up removing it and it’s been a long process,” says Nokomis senior soccer captain Donovan Kurt, “but I am back and I am healthy.”

The community support felt all the way to Boston.

“Had radiation done in Boston as well for six weeks. That I was down in Boston, that was the sendoff party,” says Kurt, “But this community has been by my side throughout the whole thing. It’s just been awesome.”

It was many central Maine communities that stepped up support Donovan.

“We play club together as well, Central Maine United in Waterville. That whole club has been there for him the whole time too. Gary Walker, he was there. I mean this hasn’t just been the Newport community it’s been everybody around,” says teammate and longtime friend Ryan Bell, “Everybody through soccer, basketball, people just know him through school, it’s been great to see just all the support for him.”

Now six months after brain surgery, and six weeks of radiation, number two returned to action.

“About a month ago I was cleared by my surgeon and it is been great getting back here,” Donovan says, “I have been doing a lot of extra stuff throughout. Even though I wasn’t clear just to get my foot skills up. Even though I wasn’t getting into games. But getting into games has been great.”

Back on the field, still facing chemotherapy treatments.

“For me, sports are everything,” says Kurt, “And just having that something to look forward to kept pushing me to do what I need to do every day to get there.”

An inspiration to all.

“It’s a lot to take in” says Bell, “But, I am happier than ever to see him healthy and back on the field and playing with us again.”

“I was shocked when he said he was cleared to play,” says Nokomis head coach Mike Umbrianna, “But, so happy to have him with us.”

And through it all, still a high school kid eager to play and compete.

“I do feel like myself," says Kurt, "I can’t see much about our record, but I do feel like myself playing out there.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Maine DHHS Commissioner says state continues to work with MPA on winter sports guidance

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Pros. and colleges are to adhere to their league’s guidance

Sports

Ellsworth cancels games, practices as COVID-19 precaution on Tuesday and Wednesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
School has one case of COVID-19 but should be back to regular schedule Thursday

Sports

Bangor cross country runners break home course records

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Doore and McCarthy set new marks on senior day

Sports

Waterville has new synthetic skating rink at AYCC, working toward a new ice arena

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:00 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Central Maine Youth Hockey hopes synthetic rink will allow players to skate during the pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

Maine CDC gives update on southern Maine hockey referee incident with only one possibly connected positive case to date

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:47 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Dr. Shah says it means of tests reported, just one possible positive connection

Sports

Belfast, other Waldo County schools cancel sports contests due to COVID-19 concerns in area

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Searsport and Mt. View also canceled games

Sports

Colby basketball Jefferson heads to England to play graduate school season, Weiner goes pro

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Helped lead Colby to NCAA Tournament

Sports

Former UMaine cornerback Patterson realizing his first step in NFL dream

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Manny Patterson relishing the chance to be back on the field

Sports

America East announces plans for winter and fall sports upcoming seasons

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Basketball to play weekend series

Sports

McVicar finds new basketball home thanks to fellow former Black Bear

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Newcastle feeling like home for the Calais native