Maine State Chamber of Commerce honors Cross Insurance founder

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine State Chamber of Commerce honored the business community Thursday night.

The chamber recognized how resilient Mainers have been during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also paid tribute to the life and legacy of the late Woodrow Cross.

The founder of Cross Insurance died in July at the age of 103.

“He embodied a genuine purposeful spirit that lives on in his family and those whose lives he touched. His can-do philosophy combined with the resolve that is true to Maine and quintessential to New England has earned him a place in Maine’s history. He exemplified what it means to be a real leader, not just in a business community, but in the community at large," Larry Wold, Chamber’s Board of Directors Chair, Larry Wold, said.

The 2020 Dirigo Award was given in memory of Cross to his son, Royce.

The event also showcased Governor Janet Mills and former Maine governors.

To rewatch the event visit the Maine State Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.