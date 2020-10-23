Maine Senate candidates participate in another debate

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Another face-off among Maine’s four candidates for United States Senate.

Republican Susan Collins, Democrat Sara Gideon, and Independents Max Linn and Lisa Savage took questions in a debate sponsored by News Center Maine and the Maine State Chamber of Commerce.

The candidates met on a virtual stage Thursday night.

This is a ranked-choice race.

The candidates were asked, “Will you contest the outcome of this election in court if you win plurality, but lose in the final ranked-choice result?”

Gideon said, “I have full faith in our electoral system and how our voting will go both through these weeks that voting has been open and through election day. I plan on, unless there is some reason that is outstanding that shows something went wrong, I would not plan to contest results. I would plan to accept them.”

“I support ranked-choice voting and taking ranked-choice voting on a national basis for the simple fact that it gives the little guy a chance," Max Linn added.

Savage explained, "I certainly support this system, but at the same time, I don’t think I am in favor of any frivolous lawsuits if it appears that the election was held in a fair and reputable manner. "

“Ranked-choice voting has been upheld twice by the courts in Maine. Those are the rules they have to play by. I think a fair system would be a true runoff where everyone can vote twice, but that is not what we have in the state of Maine," Collins said.

At times the debate became heated and Sara Gideon and Susan Collins took aim at each other.

Gideon said, "And when we think about the lack of progress on lowering the cost on prescription drugs? The lack of progress on more COVID relief? These things, Susan Collins is not able to actually get done. Even though she talks about her 24 years of experience. It doesn’t seem to have an impact within her caucus.”

Collins added, ″I am in Washington. That’s because we are in session, and we are working. That is in sharp contrast to what Sara did at the state level where she recessed the legislature in mid-March and has done absolutely nothing since then to respond to the COVID crisis."

The Candidates were also asked about money in politics and all the political advertisements we’ve seen.

Linn said, “They’ve raised upwards of two hundred million doing worthless ads just attacking each other. They’ve sent all these flyers. Tens of thousands of flyers. $200 million. Think about what that could have done for Mainers.”

Gideon added, “Making sure that we are making transparent exactly who is contributing the money and what their goals are. In other words, making sure where that dark money is coming from. Also doing things like making sure members of Congress can never become lobbyists.”

Savage explained, “Taking tens of millions of dollars from outside Maine and running negative advertising that frankly is bad for children to see. Children now think that’s what amounts to political debate and it isn’t.”

“We do need full disclosure of dark money groups. there are all sorts of dark money groups flooding funds into the state of Maine," Collins stated.

Election Day is November 3rd.

