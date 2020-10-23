Advertisement

Maine DHHS Commissioner says state continues to work with MPA on winter sports guidance

Pros. and colleges are to adhere to their league’s guidance
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine DHHS addressed sports today in the CDC briefing. The state won’t have guidelines for professional and collegiate sports leagues which are to follow their own coronavirus guidelines. Maine Amateur Hockey Association will return to action this weekend under new guidelines. The Maine Principal’s Association is working with the state on winter sports guidelines as well.

“What we are doing right now is looking at what we’ve learned. We have more experience with different types of sports. Thanks to professional sports in different parts of the country. We are looking at different states and what their experience has been with different types of sports,” says Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, “We are also looking at the science of what we know about mask-wearing, and distance and transmission. All of that will go into the overall process. When we look toward winter, when we look towards sports being mostly inside, what changes are needed to the guidance? We do recognize that most winter sports begin mid-November. So, we anticipate coming out with joint guidance hopefully soon.”

