Maine CDC reports 43 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Active coronavirus cases in Maine went up by 11 overnight. 38 more people have recovered.

The Maine CDC is reporting 43 news cases today. 12 are yet to be classified - the overall total has gone up to 6,095.

There are 642 active cases.

5,307 people have recovered.

There are 13 more cases being reported in York County. That’s the largest jump over night. 141 are active there.

There are nine more cases in Cumberland County.

There are five new cases being reported in Waldo County, 51 are active.

The head of the Maine CDC said Thursday that 49 cases in Waldo County were tied to to Brooks Pentecostal Church after a weekend worship event the beginning of the month.

York County officials reiterated Friday an outbreak at the county’s jail in Alfred is over. The CDC wrapped up the investigation there last week. More than 80 people got sick. The outbreak was connected to an outbreak in the Millinocket area after a wedding and reception in early August.

