Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 43 new cases of coronavirus

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Active coronavirus cases in Maine went up by 11 overnight. 38 more people have recovered.

The Maine CDC is reporting 43 news cases today. 12 are yet to be classified - the overall total has gone up to 6,095.

Active coronavirus cases in Maine went up by 11 overnight.
Active coronavirus cases in Maine went up by 11 overnight.(WABI)

There are 642 active cases.

5,307 people have recovered.

There are 13 more cases being reported in York County. That’s the largest jump over night. 141 are active there.

There are nine more cases in Cumberland County.

There are 13 more cases being reported in York County.
There are 13 more cases being reported in York County.(WABI)

There are five new cases being reported in Waldo County, 51 are active.

The head of the Maine CDC said Thursday that 49 cases in Waldo County were tied to to Brooks Pentecostal Church after a weekend worship event the beginning of the month.

York County officials reiterated Friday an outbreak at the county’s jail in Alfred is over. The CDC wrapped up the investigation there last week. More than 80 people got sick. The outbreak was connected to an outbreak in the Millinocket area after a wedding and reception in early August.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Maine DHHS launches program to help people cope with COVID stress

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services launches StrengthenME.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Maine Dept. of Corrections update on COVID-19 cases at facilities

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Corrections officials say more than 400 results are back, and one more employee has tested positive.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases linked to Waldo County church outbreak near 50, Maine CDC says

Updated: 21 hours ago
Anyone who might have been exposed should get tested.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.