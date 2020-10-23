Advertisement

Local Rotary Club members are raising awareness about Polio

Donations start October 24th, on World Polio Day
Donations will be collected for the Rotary Quarter Mile
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Tomorrow is World Polio Day.

Local rotary club members are raising awareness about the disease.

The Bangor Noontime, Bangor Breakfast and Old Town Rotary Clubs are collecting donations for the Rotary Quarter Mile.

The collection begins tomorrow.

Their goal next May is to lay a mile of quarters end to end.

That’s 66,555 quarters which equates to $16,638.

“We’re going to load the quarters into the mechanism and then we roll it along the Waterfront and then we’ll line up the quarters, four across in this wonderful mile long line. So, we don’t have to actually get on our hands and knees and actually plant all of the quarters but we do have to load the machine and so it will just roll the quarters out for us. Then at the end of it, we’re going to take a shop vac and vacuum up all the quarters,” says Rebecca Kirk, President of the Rotary Noon Club in Bangor.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will match the donation 2:1.

Organizers say the combined donation would 83,193 children Polio vaccinations.

You can visit the websites of any those rotary clubs do donate

