Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative awarded $9.5 million by USDA

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - $9.5 million is being awarded to Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture loan will help connect 412 customers and build and improve 61 miles of line.

This loan includes $1 million in smart grid technologies.

Eastern Maine Cooperative is headquartered in Calais.

It serves roughly 12,000 members over 1,700 miles of line in Aroostook, Penobscot and Washington counties.

