Donations needed for Thanksgiving Basket Project

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Organizers behind the MDI Thanksgiving Turkey Basket Program are looking for donations to help Mainers in need.

There have been some changes to the program due to the pandemic.

In previous years they have asked for fresh pies.

This year, they’re asking for pie ingredients so families can make their own at home.

Other items they need include canned vegetables, rice, and stuffing.

Items for the boxes may be dropped on Saturday November 14th from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Bar Harbor Congregational Church, 29 Mt. Desert Street.

Rev. Rob Benson says in year’s past they have passed out up to 275 baskets.

This year, the need is even greater.

“We’re already planning on doing the same number that we did last year but then we’re asking for additional donations to be able to make up what we imagine might be as much as a 50% increase,” said Rev. Rob Benson of Bar Harbor Congregational Church.

The basket will be given out during the food drive on November 14th.

Items can also be dropped off at the church’s main office.

If you would like to help put the baskets together, you can contact Kelly at 266-9427 or email: 29turkeybaskets@gmail.com.

You can also sign up to receive one.

Items requesting:

- Canned vegetables (corn, peas, green beans) - Condensed Milk

- Corn Bread Mix - Cranberry Sauce

- Gravy - Jiffy Crust Mix

- Pumpkin Pie Mix - Rice

- Stuffing

