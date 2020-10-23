Darker Side of Mount Hope Walking Tours this weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - You can explore the haunted history of the city of Bangor this weekend..

The Bangor Historical Society is offering a socially distanced, “Darker Side of Mount Hope Walking Tour”.

A chance to visit the graves who may have left before their time, or under mysterious circumstances.

Instead of guided tours, groups will go out in 10 minutes waves starting Friday night at 6...

They’ll meet the guides along 11 stops throughout the cemetery.

“This year has been so difficult for everybody just to have those events especially on Halloween that so many people look forward to,” said Matt Bishop, of the Bangor Historical Society. “We were able to get some volunteers together but we can’t think of us for helping us out. They’re gonna be self guided tours through 11 different stops throughout the cemetery.”

They are nearly at capacity for Friday, but there are still tickets, which go for 10 dollars a piece, available for Saturday night.

There is information on how to buy here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.