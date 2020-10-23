Advertisement

CDC Update: Waldo County moves to yellow, other 15 Counties remain green

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread, allowing for in-person instruction.
DOE Colors
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

As we’ve previously told you The Maine CDC says 57 Coronavirus cases are linked to outbreak in Waldo County tied to Brooks Pentecostal Church.

Today the department of education released their color coding system, moving Waldo County to yellow.

All other counties remain green.

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread, allowing for in-person instruction.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.

The D-O-E also has a red designation that calls for remote learning only.

