CDC Update: Waldo County moves to yellow, other 15 Counties remain green

As we’ve previously told you The Maine CDC says 57 Coronavirus cases are linked to outbreak in Waldo County tied to Brooks Pentecostal Church.

Today the department of education released their color coding system, moving Waldo County to yellow.

All other counties remain green.

Green means a low risk of coronavirus spread, allowing for in-person instruction.

A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.

The D-O-E also has a red designation that calls for remote learning only.

