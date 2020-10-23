Cause of Machiasport fire undetermined, investigation closed
The fire broke out on Corn Hill Road on Tuesday.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MACHIASPORT, Maine (WABI) - The investigation into what caused a fire at a Machiasport home is over.
The fire broke out on Corn Hill Road on Tuesday.
Investigators say the cause is undetermined, as they were unable to rule out multiple accidental causes.
The home was destroyed.
No one was injured.
Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.