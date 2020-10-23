Advertisement

Cause of hazmat situation at New Balance in Skowhegan still unknown

Officials say the investigation will continue
Several employees had to go through a decontamination process during the hazmat situation at New Balance.
Several employees had to go through a decontamination process during the hazmat situation at New Balance.(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -Officials still don’t know what caused several employees at the New Balance factory to become ill Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at 1:15 p.m. after two people complained of trouble breathing and skin irritation.

As soon as officials arrived they say more and more people were presenting with symptoms.

They evacuated the building and declared the scene a hazmat situation.

Six people were transported to Redington Fairview Hospital. Officials say all of them are doing well and have been released.

Roughly 70 people were decontaminated on scene meaning they had to take off their clothes and take a shower in a hazmat tent.

Those experiencing symptoms all seemed to be isolated to the fourth floor. Officials say that’s where they did an initial air quality test that came back normal.

Hazmat teams did a long and thorough process of examining the building and all of the solvents used in the factory. But they still don’t know what caused the illness. Skowhegan Fire Chief Shawn Howard says, “Something happened. There’s nothing new. Nothing was introduced that’s out of the ordinary. This is solvents that these workers, that they work with and New Balance does a very good job and has great quality control with everything they use. So, what happened? We’re not sure at this point. That investigation continues.”

Officials say there’s a chance they may never know what caused the employees to become ill but they’ll continue to try and find out.

New Balance did release a statement early on in the afternoon saying, “We are cooperating with local emergency services to investigate a situation at our Skowhegan factory after several associates reported unusual symptoms. All necessary precautionary measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of our associates.”

Officials did declare the factory safe for employees to go back to. New Balance has not said whether workers will return Friday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Together Place celebrates Arts & Humanities Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Maine author, Van Reid, was in attendance.

News

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A shredding truck will be on site too if you have sensitive documents to get rid of.

News

“I’m glad it was me”: Worker who fell from I-395 overpass in Brewer speaks about the incident

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Garrett Mulligan remains in the I-C-U after Monday afternoon’s incident.

News

MDI natives open new wellness center in downtown Bar Harbor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Thurlow
The newly opened center features a number of services which allows people to work on fitness and overall health.

Latest News

News

Community college’s food pantry helps feed students who are struggling

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Most folks don’t think about college students as being heavily impacted.

News

Northern Light offers advice on resiliency amid pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Northern Light Health hosted a webinar Thursday offering updates and information on a wide range of subjects including advice on a holiday season that’s going to be different.

News

Waldo County outbreak linked to church service grows to 49 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Three people are currently in the hospital as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County linked to a church service in Brooks.

News

A new haunted house is opening in the Bangor Mall

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Maineiac Manor is a brand new haunted house opening up inside the mall.

News

Hazardous materials incident at New Balance facility in Skowhegan

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials say there’s no need for family members of employees to worry.

News

Meet Bella Wilder, she’s a dog running for President

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
She’s campaigning as a write-in candidate for the White House.