Catholic Churchs host drive-through food collection Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Six area Catholic churches will take part in a drive thru food collection Saturday, October 24th.

The Bangor Knights of Columbus is collecting non-perishable food items to then give to area food cupboards.

The six St. Paul the Apostle parish churches in Bangor, Brewer, Hampden and Winterport that are participating.

-St. Gabriel Church, 435 South Main Street, Winterport

-St. John Church, 217 York Street, Bangor

-St. Joseph Church, 531 North Main Street, Brewer

-St. Matthew Church, 70 Western Avenue, Hampden

-St. Mary Church, 768 Ohio Street, Bangor

-St. Teresa Church, 425 South Main Street, Brewer

Folks can drive up and drop off food between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.