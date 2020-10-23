Advertisement

Bar Harbor prepares for safe trick or treating on Ledgelawn Avenue

Bar Harbor preps Ledgelawn Ave
Bar Harbor preps Ledgelawn Ave(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - With many neighborhoods opting out of traditional Halloween activities, one street in Bar Harbor is getting creative, in an effort to keep the holiday safe.

“Well on a typical Halloween we close it off to vehicular traffic and then people just run amuck like a half mile long block party," said Nina Barufaldi-St. Germain, Bar Harbor’s Covid Resource Officer.

Trick or treating on Ledgelawn Avenue is a tradition and this year it comes with a twist.

“And so this year it will still be closed off to vehicular traffic but we will have dividing cones that go up and down the street," said Barufaldi-St. Germain.

With help from Police officers and volunteers, they’re planning for trick or treaters to follow the normal flow of traffic.

“So the idea is everybody just sticks to the right," said Barufaldi-St. Germain.

To help make Halloween just a little bit safer, the town is giving folks PVC pipes. You just slide the candy down the chute to help encourage social distancing.

“That way kids aren’t reaching into the bowl, taking out what’s there’s and spreading germs that way," said Barufaldi-St. Germain.

The town says their plan has been approved by the Maine CDC.

And the majority of the neighborhood is on board.

“If they do what they’re suggesting in terms of controlling traffic and these tubes. I think it’ll be fine. Well the reason we started this whole pedestrian only was because the kids would run out in the street. But I think now, having the kids come down one way will definitely stop that crazy back and forth," said Kate and Rob Jordan.

Some residents though remain skeptical that this plan will work as intended.

“But this one way in and one way out at each house, that isn’t going to work. They’ll all come crowding you to the door step. I don’t see it being any different then it has in years past," said George Lambert.

Bar Harbor is asking only island residents make their way to Ledgelawn Ave this year to limit the trick or treating crowd.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local Rotary Club members are raising awareness about Polio

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Tomorrow is World Polio Day and local rotary club members are raising awareness about the disease.

News

Officials will continue to investigate cause of hazmat situation in Skowhegan

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The New Balance factory in Skowhegan was closed Friday as officials continue to determine what caused an unknown chemical exposure that sent half-a-dozen people to the hospital.

News

Eastern Maine Electric Cooperative awarded $9.5 million by USDA

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The U.S. Department of Agriculture loan will help connect 412 customers and build and improve 61 miles of line.

News

PCSO hosts free drug take back and shredding event

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Sheriff’s Office hosting a drug take back event on Friday and Saturday.

Latest News

News

Several fun and creepy events will take place this weekend at the Old Town YMCA

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Several fun, yet creepy events will be taking place, starting Friday night.

News

Waterville KVCAP drivers form union with International Association of Machinists

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
They will join the same bargaining unit as KVCAP drivers in Augusta.

News

PCSO Drug Take Back

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is taking part in a drug take back and shredding event.

Community

Athenahealth in Belfast hiring roughly 100 new employees

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Athena Healthcare is looking to hire roughly 100 people for a variety of jobs at their Belfast location.

News

Darker Side of Mount Hope Walking Tours this weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
You can explore the haunted history of the city of Bangor this weekend..

Back To School

CDC Update: Waldo County moves to yellow, other 15 Counties remain green

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A yellow designation suggests an elevated risk of COVID-19 spread, and schools should consider hybrid learning.