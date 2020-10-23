Athenahealth in Belfast hiring roughly 100 new employees

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) -Athena Healthcare is looking to hire roughly 100 people for a variety of jobs at their Belfast location.

Officials with athenahealth’s Belfast office say they helped providers and practices across the country thrive through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their location has served as the company’s operations and customer support hub.

The job openings have different focuses including analytics, customer support, medical coding and operations work among others.

“Many people come to us and say, ‘I don’t have any healthcare experience.’ That’s okay. You don’t need healthcare experience to work at Athena. But, what we always remind people of, is that you probably have more healthcare experience than you realize because you are a patient. You have most likely been to a doctor, you or a loved one has been sick or needed care. So, I think it is an industry that we are all a part of even if we don’t realize it,” says Senior VP of Technology Enabled Services Jon McDevitt.

Athenahealth was recently awarded one of Maine’s Best Places to Work 2020.

To learn more about job opportunities or to apply click here.

