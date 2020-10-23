Advertisement

57 cases of coronavirus linked to outbreak at Brooks church, Maine CDC says

There are now 143 cases of the virus in Waldo County, 51 of them are active.
57 coronavirus cases are associated with a Brooks church and affiliated school
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says there are now 57 coronavirus cases linked to an outbreak in Waldo County tied to Brooks Pentecostal Church.

That’s an increase of 8 overnight.

The outbreak began after a weekend worship event earlier this month.

It’s believed 100 to 150 people attended the service.

State officials say the positivity rate for coronavirus in that county is 1.4%, higher than all other counties in Maine.

As of Thursday, three people were in the hospital as a result of the outbreak, too.

