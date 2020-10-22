Winslow Community Cupboard seeking donations to meet growing needs

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow Community Cupboard is seeking donations to help meet the heavy demand for its food pantry services.

They are looking for local individuals and organizations to help “Replenish the Cupboard” with a monthly donation of 20 dollars for the next six months.

The Cupboard helps over 100 food-insecure families in Waterville, Winslow, Clinton, and Benton.

Assistant Operations Manager Anna Quattrucci says they want to make sure they can continue to meet the growing needs of the community.

“We have seen our numbers grow every single service since March, so we are seeing the demand skyrocket. So the need for a continuing a sort of funding foundation to continue on is real. that way we’ll just always know okay don’t panic you can pay your bills and provide food for your clients at a minimum.”

The Winslow Community Cupboard will be open November 12th but will not have service on Thanksgiving day this year.

Donations can be made via Paypal on the Winslow Community Cupboard website or sent via mail to the following address:

Winslow Community Cupboard

12 Lithgow St.

Winslow, ME 04901

For more information, you can also email Dave Carew at DaveCarew1964@AOL.com.

