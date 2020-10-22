Wendy’s releases new chicken sandwich

(CNN) - Wendy’s has a new fried chicken sandwich, but you might not even have known it.

The chain quietly rolled out the premium Classic Chicken Sandwich.

It replaces Wendy’s Homestyle Chicken Sandwich, which was on Wendy’s menu for at least a decade.

The new sandwich features a crispier and juicier fried-chicken filet and is topped with mayo, tomato, lettuce and pickles on a toasted bun.

The Classic Chicken Sandwich is available now for just under $5, but if you have the Wendy’s app, you get a $2 discount.

Fast food fried chicken sandwiches have gained in popularity since Popeye’s introduced its game-changer in 2019.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.