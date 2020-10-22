Waldo County outbreak linked to church service grows to 49 cases

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - Three people are currently in the hospital as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County linked to a church service in Brooks.

According to the Maine CDC, there are now 49 cases of coronavirus associated with that service at Brooks Pentacostal Church.

The head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says they expect that number to rise in the days ahead.

It’s believed 100 to 150 people attended the service.

“If you have attended a worship service at the Brooks Pentecostal Church or are a close contact of somebody who is attending worship service at the Brooks Pentecostal Church, please consider getting tested,” said Shah.

The Maine CDC has worked with hospitals in that area to expand the availability of testing for people that need it.

