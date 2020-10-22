Advertisement

Variably Cloudy & Mild Friday & Saturday, Bright & Chilly Sunday

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The ridge of high pressure that brought Maine partly sunny conditions today will slip off to our northeast tonight. As the high departs a warm front will begin to lift through New England. The warm front will bring Maine a variably cloudy sky later tonight and tomorrow as it works north through the area. The warm front may trigger a few scattered showers across Maine late tonight and tomorrow, with most if not all showers falling across northern parts of the state. Low temps tonight will range from the low 30s north to the low 40s south, with the high temps tomorrow ranging from the mid 50s north to the low 60s south.

A storm lifting northeast from the Great Lakes Region into Ontario will bring a mild southerly breeze to Maine tomorrow night and part of Saturday. As the storm continues to move north Saturday it will pull a cold front through New England. The cold front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across Maine Saturday as it moves through the state, with the bulk of the showers falling across the north and mountains. The temps on Saturday will once again run a bit above normal as highs range from the mid 50s to low 60s from north to south across our region.

High pressure moving east across central Canada will bring Maine and the rest of New England a bright Sunday. A northerly breeze on the east side of the high will usher a chillier airmass into our region for the second half of the weekend as high temperatures range from the low 40s north to the very low 50s across southern Maine. A storm moving northeast from the Ohio River Valley will likely bring a chilly rain to Maine Monday, with a rain and snow mix possible across the north and mountains during the morning and early afternoon. Tuesday looks like a partly cloudy and cool day, with another small storm likely bringing wet and cool conditions to Maine on Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, widely scattered showers possible late north, with a light northeast breeze and low temps in the low 30s north to low 40s south.

Friday; Variably cloudy, with a south to southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 50s to very low 60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, a few showers possible, mainly north, with a south wind between 5 and 10 mph becoming northwest late and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Bright and cool, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Monday: Chilly, periods of rain south and mixed precipitation changing to rain north, with high temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with high temps in the 40s to near 50.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

