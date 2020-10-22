Together Place celebrates Arts & Humanities Month

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - October is National Arts and Humanities Month.

In celebration, Together Place Peer Run Recovery Center used the opportunity to pay tribute to expression.

Their Creative Recovery Initiative encourages those in recovery to express how they’re feeling.

It could be through creative writing or painting.

Maine author Van Reid was at the center on Thursday.

He shared his experiences and encouraged people to write.

“Everyone’s writing is a little bit like - well it’s unique as a fingerprint. You might say. Whether or not you going to write a journal or a diary, or a poem, novel, or whatever. Just a list of things you’re thankful for. Any given person is going to write something no one else would write.”

For more information, visit their website.

You can find upcoming events on their calendar.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.