Students from 92 schools elect Biden in mock election

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Maine students cast their ballots and elected Democrat Joe Biden for president.

The Secretary of State’s Office says students from 92 schools voted in a mock election.

The results were tallied Wednesday in Augusta.

Biden won 50.2% of the votes.

It was a Democratic sweep in the student election.

They also chose Sara Gideon for U.S. Senate, Representative Jared Golden for the Second Congressional District and Representative Chellie Pingree for the First Congressional District.

