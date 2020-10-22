Advertisement

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back

A shredding truck will be on site too if you have sensitive documents to get rid of
(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and an event will be held in Bangor on Friday to allow people to dispose of unwanted and expired medications.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the event in the parking lot of the Airport Mall on Union Street.

They’ll be there from 7 in the morning until 5.

A shredding truck will be on site too if you have sensitive documents to get rid of.

Organizers say COVID-19 precautions will be practiced.

