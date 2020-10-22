Advertisement

Old Town mill spills more than 30,000 gallons of chemicals into Penobscot River

The mill resumed production 10 days later after repairs.
Old Town mill
Old Town mill(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:44 AM EDT
OLD TOWN, Maine (AP) -

Officials say the the ND Paper mill in Old Town, Maine, spilled more than 30,000 gallons of pulping chemicals into the Penobscot River earlier this month.

The Bangor Daily News reports the mill suspended production after discovering chemicals were spilling into the river through a ruptured underground sewer line and a failed floor drain on Oct. 7.

The mill reported the leak to the Department of Environmental Protection, and resumed production 10 days later after repairs.

