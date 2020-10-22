Advertisement

Number of Mainers filing unemployment claims falls again

Maine Department of Labor issues warning about phishing scam
The Maine Department of Labor is reporting another drop in unemployment numbers.
By Brittany McHatten
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSGTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says it is putting additional security measures in place to protect against on-going phishing scams. The Department says it has received reports of bad actors attempting to steal usernames and passwords through email. If you receive a password reset email you didn’t request, delete the message and contact the Department.

The Department is reporting another drop in unemployment numbers. It comes after news that the state’s unemployment rate fell, again. That figure is down from 7% in August to 6.1% in September.

According to the Department, last week fewer than 1,600 Mainers made initial state and federal unemployment claims. Weekly certifications for state unemployment totaled about 15,600, and there were roughly 14,900 weekly certifications under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

In addition, about 13,800 weekly certifications were filed for the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program. There were about 700 for weekly certifications filed for the state Extended Benefits program.

