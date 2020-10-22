Northern Light offers advice on resiliency amid pandemic

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Resiliency is the name of the game when it comes to getting through a pandemic.

Northern Light Health hosted a webinar Thursday offering updates and information on a wide range of subjects including advice on a holiday season that’s going to be different.

They say you should plan out all the steps involved in an event and prioritize what really matters to you.

Also, make sure you take time for yourself.

“We are witnessing a really troubling trend of people revoking their vacation time because they canceled their plans, holiday travel,” said Yemaya St. Clair from Northern Light. “Now remember, while traveling may not be safe, leaving vacation days behind is not healthy either. Really, it’s super important to take time off even if you’re not going anywhere.”

With Halloween the first of the approaching holidays, officials at Northern Light suggest avoiding indoor spaces with people not from your household and making sure if you are around people, you wear a face covering.

They say a halloween mask does not count.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.