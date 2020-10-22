New England Restaurant teams up with Boys and Girls Club for fundraiser

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 99 Restaurant and Pub and the Boys and Girls Club are teaming up for their annual fundraiser this month.

From now until November first, customers at the New England restaurant chain can donate on their check or when placing an online order.

100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the communities that they serve.

In honor of all Boys and Girls club members kids can also eat free on Sunday’s in October, Halloween, and November 1.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.