Mix of Sun & Clouds, Pleasant This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ll continue to see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon as high pressure slides into the region. Temperatures will top off in the mid-50s to low 60s for highs, a few degrees above average for this time of year. Clouds will move into the area tonight as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will drop back to the low to mid-40s for most spots overnight.

We’ll see a fair amount of cloud cover Friday as a warm front lifts northward through the state. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies then should see some breaks in the clouds develop later in the morning and into the early afternoon. A few showers will be possible over northern areas during the morning otherwise a dry day is expected for most spots. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60°. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday. The front may bring a few showers with it on the way through mainly across northern locales but overall there isn’t much moisture with the front and therefore it looks like it will be more of a cloud producer than anything. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Much cooler air will move in behind the front for Sunday. Sunday looks mostly sunny with temperatures only in the 40s to near 50° for highs. Our forecast turns unsettled as we head into next week with a wet and cool stretch at least through Wednesday. The first disturbance moves in on Monday. It may be cold enough for precipitation to start out as snow or rain/snow mix Monday morning before changing to all rain during the day. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Rain will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning then move out Tuesday afternoon. High pressure building in Tuesday afternoon will allow us to dry out a bit before the next disturbance moves in on Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to near 50. Another disturbance is forecast to move in on Wednesday bringing us another round of rain which could again begin as some snow or mixed precipitation during the morning.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 54°-64°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 39°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs between 54°-60°. Light wind becoming southeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Wet and cool. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

