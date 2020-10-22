Advertisement

Mix of Sun & Clouds, Milder Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will move into the area today giving us a nice, fall day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures running a few degrees above average this afternoon. Temperatures today will top off in the mid-50s to low 60s for highs. Clouds will move into the area tonight as a warm front approaches from the southwest. Temperatures will drop back to the low to mid-40s for most spots overnight.

We’ll see a fair amount of cloud cover Friday as a warm front lifts northward through the state. We’ll start the day with mostly cloudy skies then should see some breaks in the clouds develop later in the morning and into the early afternoon. A few showers will be possible over northern areas during the morning otherwise a dry day is expected for most spots. Friday’s high temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60°. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Saturday. The front may bring a few showers with it on the way through mainly across northern locales but overall there isn’t much moisture with the front and therefore it looks like it will be more of a cloud producer than anything. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s. Much cooler air will move in behind the front for Sunday. Sunday looks mostly sunny with temperatures only in the 40s to near 50° for highs. Our forecast turns unsettled as we head into next week with a wet and cool stretch at least through Wednesday. The first disturbance moves in on Monday. It may be cold enough for precipitation to start out as snow or rain/snow mix Monday morning before changing to all rain during the day. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s to near 50°. Rain will continue Monday night into Tuesday morning then move out Tuesday afternoon. High pressure building in Tuesday afternoon will allow us to dry out a bit before the next disturbance moves in on Wednesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 40s to near 50. Another disturbance is forecast to move in on Wednesday bringing us another round of rain which could again begin as some snow or mixed precipitation during the morning.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 54°-64°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows between 39°-45°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs between 54°-60°. Light wind becoming southeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible mainly across the north. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Monday: Wet and cool. Rain likely. Highs in the 40s to near 50°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Brighter & Pleasant Today

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
High pressure will bring brighter and somewhat milder than normal conditions to Maine today as the high temperatures range from the mid 50s north to the low to mid 60s from the Bangor Region on south.

Forecast

Gray & Cool This Afternoon, Few Showers Possible

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
Low pressure passing north of Maine today will pull a warm front northward through Maine this afternoon. We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the day with the chance for a few scattered showers with the best chance being for areas north of Bangor.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy Today, Scattered Showers Possible Especially North

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Low pressure over the Great Lakes Region will pass north of Maine today, pulling a stalled cold front northward through Maine as a warm front today. This will keep us under mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers possible for all locations, however, showers will again be most numerous over areas north of Bangor.

Forecast

More Scattered Showers Today

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A storm riding northeast from the Great Lakes Region into Ontario will pull a warm front northward through Maine today. Once again, the front will likely trigger some scattered showers across Maine today, with the bulk of the showers once again falling north and west of the Bangor Region.

Latest News

Forecast

More Scattered Showers Tonight & Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
More Scattered Showers Tonight & Wednesday

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy, Few Scattered Showers Possible This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
We will continue to see mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon as a cold front slowly crosses the state. Temperatures will top off in the 50s to around 60° for highs this afternoon.

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers Today Especially North

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Low pressure will pull a cold front through Maine today keeping us under the clouds with a chance of showers throughout the day. Showers will be most likely over areas north of Bangor especially this morning with just a few widely scattered showers possible elsewhere.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Today, Mainly North & West of Bangor

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:19 AM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
Scattered showers will be likely today as a cold front slowly moves southeast across Maine. The bulk of the shower activity will fall over areas north and west of the Bangor region.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Tonight & Tuesday, Mainly North & West of Bangor

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
|
Scattered Showers Tonight & Tuesday, Mainly North & West of Bangor

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Seasonable This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
A slow moving cold front will continue to approach Maine today. Clouds will continue to increase across the state as well. There will be a chance for a few showers over far northern and northwestern parts of the state late today otherwise expect a dry day for most locales.