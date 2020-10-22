Meet Bella Wilder, she’s a dog running for President

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Some say this election season is going to the dogs.

And that’s just fine for a presidential candidate out of Ellsworth.

Meet Bella Wilder.

She’s campaigning as a write-in candidate for the White House.

Her owner Rebecca says if Bella becomes President, she has many plans in store.

She wants to clear all pets from the animal shelters.

Bella is also pushing for affordable vet care and putting an end to puppy mills.

“Everybody loves her, she loves everybody, she’s super friendly and outgoing. She doesn’t really have any specific views, she’s just pretty easy going and agrees with just about anything, especially squeakers and food... So this is the Vice Presidential candidate Wilma Wilder. She’s very well versed in politics and chicken scratch,” says Bella’s dog mom Rebecca Wilder.

You can also follow Bella on Facebook at Angel Pie Bella.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.