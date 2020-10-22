MDI natives open new wellness center in downtown Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - A new wellness center is taking downtown Bar Harbor by storm.

The newly opened center features a number of services which allows people to work on fitness and overall health.

“We’re huge on community and to be able to give back with something like this, and to do it together, are things we’re super passionate about,” said Maija Leyendecker, co-owner of Destination Health.

Sheridy Olsen and Maija Leyendecker are celebrating the completion of their state-of-the-art wellness center on Cottage Street in Bar Harbor.

Destination Health is the only wellness center on MDI.

Both locals, the two business partners offer a variety of services that helps clients boost their overall fitness.

So a lot of people ask... What is this crazy TRX sorcery that you teach!?!? So here it is..... The TRX system (also... Posted by Destination Health on Monday, October 12, 2020

“You can come in and book an appointment for a massage or an infrared sauna, or you can float in our state-of-the-art floatation room,” explained Olsen.

Both Sheridy and Maija have been working as personal trainers, licensed massage therapists, and fitness coaches for more than decade.

Health and fitness classes are limited to a certain amount of people due to pandemic, but those who can’t attend in person can follow along online.

They also give their clients the ability to rent out a weight room.

“It’s private. It’s safer if you’re comfortable doing that. You can do the classes, like indoor cycling classes, or strength training classes, like TRX, and things like that,” said Leyendecker said.

One of the cool things about opening up this place was that they got to work with Gronk Fitness. That’s right! Rob Gronkowski’s older brother came up to help outfit them with all their exercise equipment.

“I’m a huge Patriots fan, so that was really exciting when he called me back,” Olsen said.

Gronk Fitness also helped outfit their indoor cycling studio.

“The customer service from Gronk Fitness was just stellar,” said Olsen.

Destination Health offers a holistic approach to fitness.

Lindsay Staples is a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner who has signed on to help clients with nutritional plans.

“I’m just so excited to be part of the team here and just see lives change, and people be stress-free,” explained Staples.

“We want to give back to our clients and loved ones, so we feel very fortunate,” said Leyendecker.

Destination Health will be offering wellness retreats this winter as well.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.