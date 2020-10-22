Advertisement

Maine DHHS launches program to help people cope with COVID stress

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is launching StrengthenME.
Helping Mainers cope with stress in the face of a pandemic.
Helping Mainers cope with stress in the face of a pandemic.(Associated Press)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Helping Mainers cope with stress in the face of a pandemic.

That’s the goal of new initiative announced by the state Thursday afternoon.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is launching StrengthenME.

It offers free tools, support, and community connections aimed at promoting wellness, resilience, and recovery.

“We are going to do a behavioral health campaign because what we do know is that people only tend to find services they need at the moment that they need them, so we’ll try to do a broader education and connection campaign so when people need those services, they know where to turn,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

If you or someone you know needs help, you are asked to call the strengthen me team at 221-8198, seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm.

Here is the full release from DHHS.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced today the launch of StrengthenME, an initiative to help Maine people cope with the stress and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic by providing free tools, support, and community connections that promote wellness, resilience, and recovery.

StrengthenME is funded by nearly $5 million through a joint grant from the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Maine DHHS announced in June that the Department would use $1 million from the first round of this funding to develop the initiative. DHHS was awarded $3.7 million in the second round of funding to extend this project over a longer term, recognizing that public health emergencies have both immediate and long-term psychological impacts.

Through StrengthenME, DHHS is collaborating with a coalition of community organizations and agencies to offer free stress management, wellness and resiliency resources to anyone experiencing emotional challenges in response to the pandemic.

If you or someone you know is looking for support, call (207) 221-8198, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. StrengthenME is free, confidential, anonymous, and available to anyone in Maine.

“The stress of the global pandemic at the local level – on individuals, families and communities – is real,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “If you need someone to talk to, information about resources available in your community, or you’re concerned about the well-being of a friend or loved one, please call. StrengthenME is here for you.”

StrengthenME is supporting the NAMI Teen Text line, expansion of the Intentional Warm Line, and a behavioral health marketing campaign. Additionally, the Maine DHHS Office of Behavioral Health is contracting throughout the state with provider agencies for Community Health Workers (CHWs), regional crisis support, and therapists with specialization in serving populations such as older Mainers and people of color.

“Community Health Workers are trusted community members with compassion and dedication in helping New Mainers during these tough times,” said Abdulkerim Said, Executive Director of the New Mainers Public Health Initiative. “CHWs reach out to community members who are affected by COVID-19 to give emotional and peer support. CHWs' ability of speaking multiple languages is allowing them to reach community members who speak up to ten languages in the Lewiston and Auburn area.”

StrengthenME also includes the FrontLine WarmLine, a phone support service that provides Maine’s essential health care workers, first responders, and school staff with help in managing the stress of providing essential services during the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The FrontLine WarmLine is intended specifically for these groups and is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week by calling (207) 221-8196 or texting the word “frontline” to 898-211.

StrengthenME builds on the Mills Administration’s support for behavioral health providers during the pandemic. DHHS has awarded $8.5 million in federal funds to support children’s behavioral health, paid enhanced rates through MaineCare to certain providers that have incurred additional expenses due to a COVID-19 outbreak, and encouraged providers to apply for federal Medicaid support for providers that have experienced revenue losses and/or increased costs during the COVID-19 pandemic. DHHS has also encouraged behavioral health providers to apply for the Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program through the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development. The grant program is now in Phase 2 with adjusted eligibility criteria and will accept applications through Thursday, October 29. The DHHS Office of Behavioral Health has also facilitated other payment support and flexibility, provided guidance on pandemic response, and engaged frequently with providers throughout the public health emergency.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Maine Dept. of Corrections update on COVID-19 cases at facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Corrections officials say more than 400 results are back, and one more employee has tested positive.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases linked to Waldo County church outbreak near 50, Maine CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
Anyone who might have been exposed should get tested.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|

Coronavirus

What it’s like to lose sense of smell, taste due to COVID

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Some of those suffering from that symptom say they can feel its effects even months after their original diagnosis.

Coronavirus

Southwest to resume selling every seat on flights

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
In an earnings report released Thursday, Southwest cited findings by medical and aviation organizations as a reason for resuming normal sales.

Coronavirus

What it's like to lose smell due to COVID

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
While cough, shortness of breath and fever have characterized COVID-19, the CDC also lists "new loss of taste or smell" as one of the common symptoms, too.