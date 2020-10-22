Maine Dept. of Corrections update on COVID-19 cases at facilities

WARREN, Maine (WABI) -

After one employee at the Maine State Prison in Warren tested positive for COVID-19, officials say more than 1,000 people associated with the facility have been tested since Monday.

Corrections officials say more than 400 results are back, and one more employee has tested positive.

Officials also say there is a probable COVID-19 case at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham.

That case hasn’t been confirmed yet by the Maine CDC.

Staff that had close contact with that employee are now being tested.

Officials say contact tracing is underway and the facility has been locked down.

The Windham facility had five cases of the virus earlier this year.

