Maine CDC reports 42 new coronavirus cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 42 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

With five cases yet to be classified, the overall total rises to 6,064 in the state.

There are 631 acticve cases, down six from Wednesday.

5,269 people have recovered.

That’s up 25.

County stats 10-22 (WABI)

York County saw the largest jump overnight with 10 new cases.

141 are active.

Waldo and Washington Counties each have six more cases.

The Maine CDC will have a briefing Thursday afternoon at 2.

