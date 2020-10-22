Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 42 new coronavirus cases

There are 631 acticve cases.
Maine stats 10-22
Maine stats 10-22(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 42 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

With five cases yet to be classified, the overall total rises to 6,064 in the state.

There are 631 acticve cases, down six from Wednesday.

5,269 people have recovered.

That’s up 25.

County stats 10-22
County stats 10-22(WABI)

York County saw the largest jump overnight with 10 new cases.

141 are active.

Waldo and Washington Counties each have six more cases.

The Maine CDC will have a briefing Thursday afternoon at 2.

You can see it on TV5 or on our website.

