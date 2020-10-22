Juvenile in custody after Lisbon High School threat

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - A juvenile is in custody after threatening graffiti was found at Lisbon High School.

One message was found Tuesday morning but the authorities found it not to be credible.

But another message found Wednesday forced students and staff to be dismissed and the school evacuated out of an abundance of caution according to Lisbon’s police chief.

What the graffiti said was not released but a Maine State Police bomb squad was brought in to help search the building. No explosive device was found and the incident was linked to a terrorizing comment.

The juvenile, whose name, sex and age were not released, is charged with Terrorizing, a class C felony.

Lisbon police Chief Ryan McGee says police will have extra officers at the school throughout the week and councilors will be made available for students or staff who may have concerns about the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.