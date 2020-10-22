Advertisement

Juvenile in custody after Lisbon High School threat

By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Maine (WMTW) - A juvenile is in custody after threatening graffiti was found at Lisbon High School.

One message was found Tuesday morning but the authorities found it not to be credible.

But another message found Wednesday forced students and staff to be dismissed and the school evacuated out of an abundance of caution according to Lisbon’s police chief.

What the graffiti said was not released but a Maine State Police bomb squad was brought in to help search the building. No explosive device was found and the incident was linked to a terrorizing comment.

The juvenile, whose name, sex and age were not released, is charged with Terrorizing, a class C felony.

Lisbon police Chief Ryan McGee says police will have extra officers at the school throughout the week and councilors will be made available for students or staff who may have concerns about the incident.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy now back on Earth

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy and his two Russian crewmates returned safely to Earth.

News

Juvenile in custody after Lisbon High School threat

Updated: 22 minutes ago
A juvenile is in custody after threatening graffiti was found at Lisbon High School.

News

Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy now back on Earth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The crew has logged 196 days in space this trip, circling the Earth more than 3,100 times.

News

Former Maine Senator William Cohen shares presidential vote

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Cohen also said he believes Biden can reunite our country.

Latest News

News

Mills Administration unveils“OPTIONS” initiative

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
“OPTIONS” stands for Overdose Prevention Through Intensive Outreach, Naloxone Safety.

News

Mainer contracts mosquito-borne illness that is likely West Nile virus, Maine CDC says

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It is part of a group of viruses that includes dengue, Saint Louis Encephalitis, yellow fever, and Zika.

News

In-person socially-distanced theatre that will scare your socks off

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Some Theatre Company in Bangor has just the scare you’re looking for with their performance of “The Woman in Black.”

News

Mainers nominate Dr. Shah for year’s supply of Diet Coke

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Some Mainers feel there’s one boss who deserves this prize: The Diet Coke loving, data driven, Maine coronavirus expert and head of the state’s CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah.

News

Maine officials launch Maine Working Communities Challenge

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Governor Janet Mills announced Wednesday, a collaboration between Maine and the Boston Federal Reserve to bring $2.7 million to local communities.

News

Hermon ice cream shop teaming up with Bangor sports bar to offer menu staples

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This winter, Maine Scoop will start offering food from Hero's.