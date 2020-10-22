Advertisement

“I’m glad it was me”: Worker who fell from I-395 overpass in Brewer speaks about the incident

Garrett Mulligan remains in the I-C-U after Monday afternoon’s incident.
Officials say there was a construction accident near Brewer on Monday afternoon.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - WABI-TV5 spoke Thursday afternoon with the 21-year-old man who fell 30 feet to the road below while working on an I-395 overpass in Brewer.

Garrett Mulligan remains in the I-C-U after Monday afternoon’s incident.

State police say Mulligan and 56-year-old Darren Pelletier were removing cross bracing that connected the outer bridge to the beam beside it.

That beam unexpectedly twisted causing them to lose their support and fall.

“I’m glad it was me. Because I don’t know if the other guy would have been able to handle that. He’s a lot older than me. I’m young, got my whole life ahead of me, I’ll bounce back. It sucks now but, long-term it was probably the best that it was me.”

“Garrett is like the life of the party. He’s the one that’s easy going and just fun to be around and can make anyone laugh at any time and you know, it just sucks to have a good kid, never got messed up into all the bad stuff that a lot of kids can, just an all around good kid, something like this happen to him. That being said, even with all of this, he’s in pretty decent spirits.”

OSHA continues to investigate Monday’s incident.

A go-fund page has been set up to help Mulligan with his medical costs.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

