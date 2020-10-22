Advertisement

Hazardous materials incident at New Balance facility in Skowhegan

No word on if anyone is injured.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -

According to authorities, crews from multiple agencies have been called to a hazardous materials incident at the New Balance factory on Walnut Street in Skowhegan.

Limited details are available.

No word on if anyone is injured.

We have a crew on the way to that area.

This story will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine Dept. of Corrections update on COVID-19 cases at facilities

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Corrections officials say more than 400 results are back, and one more employee has tested positive.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases linked to Waldo County church outbreak near 50, Maine CDC says

Updated: 43 minutes ago
Anyone who might have been exposed should get tested.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 42 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Maine CDC is reporting 42 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

Latest News

News

Number of Mainers filing unemployment claims falls again

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Maine Department of Labor issues warning about phishing scam

News

Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy now back on Earth

Updated: 7 hours ago
Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy and his two Russian crewmates returned safely to Earth.

News

Juvenile in custody after Lisbon High School threat

Updated: 7 hours ago
A juvenile is in custody after threatening graffiti was found at Lisbon High School.

News

Juvenile in custody after Lisbon High School threat

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The juvenile, whose name, sex and age were not released, is charged with Terrorizing, a class C felony.

News

Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy now back on Earth

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The crew has logged 196 days in space this trip, circling the Earth more than 3,100 times.

News

Former Maine Senator William Cohen shares presidential vote

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Cohen also said he believes Biden can reunite our country.