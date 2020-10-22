Hazardous materials incident at New Balance facility in Skowhegan
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -
According to authorities, crews from multiple agencies have been called to a hazardous materials incident at the New Balance factory on Walnut Street in Skowhegan.
Limited details are available.
No word on if anyone is injured.
