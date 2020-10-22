Advertisement

Former Maine Senator William Cohen shares presidential vote

Cohen also said he believes Biden can reunite our country.
William Cohen speaks on the upcoming Presidential election.
William Cohen speaks on the upcoming Presidential election.(WABI)
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - November 3rd is less than two weeks away.

Former Maine Senator and Secretary of Defense William Cohen is sharing his presidential pick.

Cohen was on a ZOOM call on Wednesday night hosting a Maine Republicans for Biden event.

Cohen is a republican.

However this year, Cohen wants Democrat Joe Biden to win the White House.

Cohen said, “We are at a very dangerous tipping point. If we don’t have Joe Biden elected, we will have the re-election of a man who doesn’t believe in the rule of law and believes that he can assault every institution that we have built over our history. To me? That is the most frightening thing."

Cohen also said he believes Biden can reunite our country.

