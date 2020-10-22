Advertisement

Ellsworth cancels games, practices as COVID-19 precaution on Tuesday and Wednesday

School has one case of COVID-19 but should be back to regular schedule Thursday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Ellsworth has one positive covid-19 case at the school. They cancelled games and practices Tuesday, and again Wednesday, but plan to be back to school for in-person and hybrid learning Thursday. They will also resume practices for fall sports as well.

