COVID-19 cases linked to Waldo County church outbreak near 50, Maine CDC says

BROOKS, Maine (WMTW)

The Maine Center for Disease Control announced Thursday there are now 49 cases of the coronavirus linked to an outbreak in Waldo County, an increase of four since Tuesday.

The agency said three individuals have been hospitalized.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says during an early October multi-day fellowship gathering at the Brooks Pentecostal Church attended by up to 150 people, masks were offered but not widely worn.

The ripple effect has extended from medicine to education with seven confirmed cases at attached Lighthouse Christian Academy and linked cases in three local schools: Ames Elementary School in Searsmont, Captain Albert Stevens School in Belfast and Mount View Elementary School in Thorndike.

Shah said a probable case involving the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast has since come back negative.

Shah encouraged anyone who might have been exposed or is a close contact of someone who might have been exposed to get tested.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.