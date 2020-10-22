Community college’s food pantry helps feed students who are struggling

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Food insecurity is a big concern across the state.

Most folks don’t think about college students as being heavily impacted.

But more than a hundred students at a local community college need the help on a regular basis.

The Caring Cupboard is a food pantry that serves students at Washington County Community College in Calais.

It is not the only school with a food pantry, but some of these students may not be able to get by without it.

“I have heard that students would be going without meals if they didn’t have access to the pantry here. It’s very difficult to be able to have enough money to balance all of your regular bills and go to school as well, and often times, food tends to be one of those things that’s low on the list for students," said Bernadette Farrar, Student Navigator at WCCC.

Receiving donations from the community, the Caring Cupboard offers college classics like Ramen, but also the makings for well balanced meals.

“We are fully stocked right now with over 27,000 items. Students can come, and they really can have a well balanced meal. It’s not just Ramen, Chef Boyardee in a can, although we do have those things, but we are really trying to provide nutritional meals for students," said Farrar.

With a student body of more than 300, upwards of 40% of students take advantage of the Caring Cupboard.

“So, I give a great example of a student who came to the food pantry and said, I need food not only for me but for my family, and is that okay? And we said, yes, because we believe here that we’re supporting the whole family. That student later also told us, you know, because they were able to get food here at the food pantry that they could afford their prescriptions," said Melvin Adams, Dean of Student Services.

The pantry is available for any student, living on or off campus, with a valid student ID.

