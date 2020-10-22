Advertisement

Community college’s food pantry helps feed students who are struggling

Caring Cupboard helps WCCC students
Caring Cupboard helps WCCC students(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALAIS, Maine (WABI) - Food insecurity is a big concern across the state.

Most folks don’t think about college students as being heavily impacted.

But more than a hundred students at a local community college need the help on a regular basis.

The Caring Cupboard is a food pantry that serves students at Washington County Community College in Calais.

It is not the only school with a food pantry, but some of these students may not be able to get by without it.

“I have heard that students would be going without meals if they didn’t have access to the pantry here. It’s very difficult to be able to have enough money to balance all of your regular bills and go to school as well, and often times, food tends to be one of those things that’s low on the list for students," said Bernadette Farrar, Student Navigator at WCCC.

Receiving donations from the community, the Caring Cupboard offers college classics like Ramen, but also the makings for well balanced meals.

“We are fully stocked right now with over 27,000 items. Students can come, and they really can have a well balanced meal. It’s not just Ramen, Chef Boyardee in a can, although we do have those things, but we are really trying to provide nutritional meals for students," said Farrar.

With a student body of more than 300, upwards of 40% of students take advantage of the Caring Cupboard.

“So, I give a great example of a student who came to the food pantry and said, I need food not only for me but for my family, and is that okay? And we said, yes, because we believe here that we’re supporting the whole family. That student later also told us, you know, because they were able to get food here at the food pantry that they could afford their prescriptions," said Melvin Adams, Dean of Student Services.

The pantry is available for any student, living on or off campus, with a valid student ID.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Northern Light offers advice on resiliency amid pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Northern Light Health hosted a webinar Thursday offering updates and information on a wide range of subjects including advice on a holiday season that’s going to be different.

News

Waldo County outbreak linked to church service grows to 49 cases

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Three people are currently in the hospital as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County linked to a church service in Brooks.

News

A new haunted house is opening in the Bangor Mall

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
Maineiac Manor is a brand new haunted house opening up inside the mall.

News

Hazardous materials incident at New Balance facility in Skowhegan

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials say there’s no need for family members of employees to worry.

Latest News

News

Meet Bella Wilder, she’s a dog running for President

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
She’s campaigning as a write-in candidate for the White House.

Coronavirus

Maine Dept. of Corrections update on COVID-19 cases at facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Corrections officials say more than 400 results are back, and one more employee has tested positive.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases linked to Waldo County church outbreak near 50, Maine CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
Anyone who might have been exposed should get tested.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 42 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Maine CDC is reporting 42 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

News

Number of Mainers filing unemployment claims falls again

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Maine Department of Labor issues warning about phishing scam

News

Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy now back on Earth

Updated: 9 hours ago
Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy and his two Russian crewmates returned safely to Earth.