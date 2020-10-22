Bangor cross country runners break home course records

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor cross country is having an outstanding season. It’s a record-setting one as well. Their top runners set new home course records on Friday.

“To see the work you’ve put in go into something, you know obviously I’m not done yet and we aren’t done yet as a team, but it is nice to see all the effort you put in actually mean something," says Bangor senior Gordon Doore, “and sit in the books.”

“Makes me feel like I left a mark on the team, on the school,” says Bangor senior Erin McCarthy, “It’s a cool thing hopefully I will be able to look back and see it. For time on this course, I cut it by about 30 seconds. I think I broke the record by about 20 seconds. So yeah.”

The course records falling on Senior Day.

“In the boy’s race, Gordon Doore set a new course record with a 16:08. Erin McCarthy broke the school record 19:22,” says Bangor head cross country coach Roger Huber, “Gabe Coffey from Bangor had the old record 16:24 back in 2017. And in that same year, senior Grace Iltis from Camden Hills set it for the girls.”

Gordon knows the old boys record holder. He was even at the finish line to see the record fall.

“Gabe is a good friend of mine we run together pretty consistently,” says Doore, “He wasn’t happy but he wasn’t upset that it came down.”

Both Bangor teams won the Festival of Champions this year. Belfast is also the state course. Both hope they can gain from the experience in a few weeks.

“Totally helps us prepare I think more mentally than physically,” says McCarthy, “Just being able to map out the course in your brain. Kind of refresh the course.”

“Especially because they’ve canceled the northern Maine regional, which is typically also on that course,” says Doore, “it’s definitely an advantage.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.