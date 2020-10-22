Advertisement

Astronaut Chris Cassidy now back on Earth



By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 22, 2020
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine astronaut, Chris Cassidy and his two Russian crewmates are now back on Earth.

The trio of space travelers landed safely Thursday morning in Kazakhstan, after a six-month mission on the International Space Station.

As part of additional precautions due to the coronavirus, members of the Russian rescue team meeting the crew were tested for the virus and the number of people involved in the recovery effort was limited.

The crew has logged 196 days in space this trip, circling the Earth more than 3,100 times.

The mission included research into long-term effects of microgravity, testing of life support systems for deep space missions, and techniques for growing cell cultures.

Cassidy is from York, Maine.

