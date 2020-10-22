Advertisement

A new haunted house is opening in the Bangor Mall

Maineiac Manor will officially open October 31st
Maineiac Manor will officially open October 31st
Maineiac Manor will officially open October 31st(WABI)
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you prepared to be scared...

This Halloween you can find a bone chilling experience inside the Bangor Mall.

Maineiac Manor is a brand new haunted house opening up inside the mall.

It’s four-thousand square feet of twists, turns, creepy props and lots of actors.

Despite the frights, visitors at the Manor can still expect COVID-19 precautions - like masks, temperature checks and hand sanitizer.

“It was something that I’ve been wanting to do since I was a teenager. Halloween is my favorite holiday. I actually almost wanted to move to California or Florida to Universal Studios for their horror sets and be a set designer for them. But, I ended up keeping my roots here in Maine,” said Jon McCann, Owner of Maineiac Manor.

Maineiac Manor will be open the weekend of Halloween and the following weekend.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page at Maineiac Manor.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community college’s food pantry helps feed students who are struggling

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Most folks don’t think about college students as being heavily impacted.

News

Northern Light offers advice on resiliency amid pandemic

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Northern Light Health hosted a webinar Thursday offering updates and information on a wide range of subjects including advice on a holiday season that’s going to be different.

News

Waldo County outbreak linked to church service grows to 49 cases

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Three people are currently in the hospital as a result of a COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County linked to a church service in Brooks.

News

Hazardous materials incident at New Balance facility in Skowhegan

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Officials say there’s no need for family members of employees to worry.

Latest News

News

Meet Bella Wilder, she’s a dog running for President

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ryan Munn
She’s campaigning as a write-in candidate for the White House.

Coronavirus

Maine Dept. of Corrections update on COVID-19 cases at facilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Corrections officials say more than 400 results are back, and one more employee has tested positive.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases linked to Waldo County church outbreak near 50, Maine CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
Anyone who might have been exposed should get tested.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 42 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Maine CDC is reporting 42 new cases of coronavirus Thursday.

News

Number of Mainers filing unemployment claims falls again

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Maine Department of Labor issues warning about phishing scam

News

Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy now back on Earth

Updated: 9 hours ago
Maine astronaut Chris Cassidy and his two Russian crewmates returned safely to Earth.