A new haunted house is opening in the Bangor Mall

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Are you prepared to be scared...

This Halloween you can find a bone chilling experience inside the Bangor Mall.

Maineiac Manor is a brand new haunted house opening up inside the mall.

It’s four-thousand square feet of twists, turns, creepy props and lots of actors.

Despite the frights, visitors at the Manor can still expect COVID-19 precautions - like masks, temperature checks and hand sanitizer.

“It was something that I’ve been wanting to do since I was a teenager. Halloween is my favorite holiday. I actually almost wanted to move to California or Florida to Universal Studios for their horror sets and be a set designer for them. But, I ended up keeping my roots here in Maine,” said Jon McCann, Owner of Maineiac Manor.

Maineiac Manor will be open the weekend of Halloween and the following weekend.

For more information you can visit their Facebook page at Maineiac Manor.

