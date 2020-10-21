Waterville City Council addresses Halloween and downtown road closures

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Trick-or-treating will look different this year in Waterville due to concerns related to COVID-19.

In tonight’s city council meeting, they announced that the city would not be blocking off the popular Burleigh street as they’ve done in years passed.

There will however still be a police presence to monitor trick-or-treating as well as radar detecting signs to slow drivers in the area.

Councilors for Wards four and six are urging people to turn off their lights and draw their blinds if they don’t wish to participate.

“There’s literally many hundreds of people that are on that street at one time and elongated times from anywhere else between 4 PM all the way up to 9 PM so we felt like we had to come up and address those concerns," said 4th Ward City Councilor Sydney Mayhew.

The city council also voted to approve the closure of two downtown streets for outdoor dining.

Silver street will remain closed to traffic and Merchants Way will now close as well to allow for restaurants to use the outdoor space.

