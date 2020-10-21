Advertisement

Waterville business owner expresses concern over late-night partying

John Fortier has owned State Farm Insurance on Silver Street for 40 years.
Silver Street
Silver Street(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A Waterville business owner is frustrated with the late night partying on Silver Street near his office.

John Fortier told city councilors last night people are dealing drugs, jumping onto his roof, and defecating on the street late at night.

Fortier has owned State Farm Insurance on Silver Street for 40 years.

He spoke up after the Waterville City Council proposed a vote to close parts of Silver Street and Merchant’s Way for outdoor dining.

Fortier wanted the city council to gather more information first.

He says the street closure makes it difficult for his older customers who need parking close by.

“It’s just nasty, the whole thing has been nasty, and it’s wrong for me to suffer that kind of abuse and it’s been going on for years," Fortier said. "I just need a little more consideration to do business in a sanitary and clean fashion.”

Mayor Nick Isgro said the issue needs to be addressed if what Fortier says is true.

Council Chairman Erik Thomas noted the street closure and Fortier’s complaints are two separate issues.

By a five to one vote, councilors approved the street closings.

