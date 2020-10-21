Advertisement

USDA makes farmers eligible for disaster relief assistance due to drought

Some Maine farmers could be eligible for disaster relief assistance.
USDA
USDA(AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington, D.C., (WABI) - Some farmers in Maine might be able to get some help because of the drought during the growing season.

“Maine farmers have faced tremendous challenges this year, from supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 to the drought that severely impacted the growing season,” said Senators Collins and King and Representatives Pingree and Golden in a joint statement.  “Maine farms sustain our rural communities, whether they are newly founded operations or ones that have been passed down from generation to generation.  We strongly supported COVID-19 relief funding to help Maine farmers get through this difficult period, and this designation will help provide additional assistance.”

We’re told Farmers in more than ten counties might be able to get some disaster relief assistance.

“USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue designated Franklin, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, and Washington counties as primary natural disaster areas.  Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln, Oxford, Waldo, and York counties were named as contiguous disaster counties.  Secretary Perdue previously designated Aroostook County as a primary natural disaster area in September.”

The funds can be used for essentials, farming operations, replace or restoring essential property, and more.

“USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue designated Franklin, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Sagadahoc, Somerset, and Washington counties as primary natural disaster areas.  Androscoggin, Aroostook, Cumberland, Kennebec, Lincoln, Oxford, Waldo, and York counties were named as contiguous disaster counties.  Secretary Perdue previously designated Aroostook County as a primary natural disaster.”

Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of a Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

“The statewide drought conditions are severely impacting our agricultural sector and the rural communities they support,” said Governor Mills. “I welcome the USDA’s declaration and the disaster relief it will bring to Maine’s hardworking farmers. I will continue to work closely with Maine’s Congressional Delegation to support our farmers throughout this challenging period.”

We’re told Farmers will have eight months to apply for emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency.

“Maine farmers have faced tremendous challenges this year, from supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 to the drought that severely impacted the growing season,” said Senators Collins and King and Representatives Pingree and Golden in a joint statement.  “Maine farms sustain our rural communities, whether they are newly founded operations or ones that have been passed down from generation to generation.  We strongly supported COVID-19 relief funding to help Maine farmers get through this difficult period, and this designation will help provide additional assistance.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officials to investigate cause of Bangor storage facility fire

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
It happened after 5:30 on Tuesday night.

News

Gov. Mills cautions Mainers about traveling to other New England states

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Governor Janet Mills is cautioning Mainers about traveling as other New England states continue to see increases in COVID-19 cases.

News

Glenburn parents voice concerns over town’s voting plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brittany McHatten
Voting will take place in the school cafeteria

News

Life in Brooks changes amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Since the outbreak was reported business owners in town say they've seen a decrease in customers coming through their doors.

Latest News

News

Exeter man finds nooses taped to lawn signs

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Grillo says the current political climate is to blame for this happening.

News

Maine Department of Labor warns users of phishing scams

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They will be adding extra security measures.

News

Camp Beech Cliff readies for ‘Trail of Treats’

Updated: 8 hours ago
Camp Beech Cliff on Mount Desert Island has come up with a special way to make sure kids get to go trick or treating this Halloween.

News

Master wood carver still going strong after 35 years in Southwest Harbor

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor is offering a virtual wood-carving class with master carver Steven Valleau.

News

Woman seeking $15M from Bangor after leg amputation

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A California woman who was hit by a Bangor city bus in August is seeking $15M in damages.

Coronavirus

Cases linked to church outbreak spread across Waldo County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 42 cases.