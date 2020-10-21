UMaine holds virtual Engineering Job Fair

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - For the last 22 years, The University of Maine Career Center and College of Engineering have teamed up to connect students with jobs.

But this year’s Engineering Job Fair was a virtual event. Students and potential employers were able to meet one-on-one for about five minutes each before moving on to the next virtual meeting. More than 75% of the 90 employers participating in the fair will be recruiting summer interns.

“It is so important, because it is a way for students to connect with employers," said Career Center Director Crisanne Blackie. "Some students are not a hundred percent certain how to do that. So the career fair provides an opportunity. And these employers want to hire UMaine grads, so that is definitely an advantage for our students.”

The UMaine Career Center will hold its next virtual career fair February 3rd.

Employers and students can register at umaine.edu/career.

